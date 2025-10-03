Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Parties With 49ers WAGs During 'Thursday Night Football'

While Travis Kelce's current flame was all about "The Life Of A Show Girl" on Thursday night ... his former one was far more into the Suite Life.

Kayla Nicole was seen in a SoFi Stadium luxury box during the 49ers' "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Rams ... partying her tail off with a bunch of San Francisco players' wives and girlfriends.

The Chiefs star's ex rubbed elbows with Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk and others throughout the big football game -- even at one point filming a social media video to Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere."

She appeared to have a blast -- and in a late-night comment she dropped on the video of her and the WAGs, she wrote, "my brain at 4am *girlthrowdatwhaminnacircle*."

It seemed to be a big night for the gals ... as Olivia Culpo -- Christian McCaffrey's wife -- looked like she threw a Casamigos-themed bash in a nearby suite to celebrate her sister Aurora's recent engagement.

Culpo brought her and McCaffrey's newborn for the festivities ... and it turns out everyone in red went home happy -- as the 49ers upset L.A., 26-23, in overtime.