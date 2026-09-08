Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Reportedly Ending After Next Season, ABC Denies

Jimmy Kimmel has spent more than 20 years saying goodnight to viewers on ABC ... and he may soon be doing it for the last time, TMZ has confirmed.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is reportedly set to end after next season, with Page Six first reporting Jimmy's contract with ABC is NOT expected to be renewed once his current deal runs out in May 2027.

One source tells TMZ ... there is talk among the staff that Jimmy has been working on pitching other shows and podcasts around town.

ABC is pushing back, calling the report speculation ... but Jimmy has been working on year-to-year deals, and he's openly talked in recent months about eventually hanging it up.

If this really is the beginning of the end, it'll cap a 24-year run that started way back in 2003 ... and it's been a pretty wild final stretch.

As TMZ previously reported ... ABC suspended Jimmy last September over comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death ... only to bring him back six days later following what Disney called "thoughtful conversations" with the host.

Jimmy's comeback was huge, pulling in 6.26 million viewers -- the show's biggest regularly scheduled audience in more than a decade.

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Jimmy hasn't exactly backed away from his longtime feud with President Trump, who celebrated when ABC initially yanked him off the air.

Barring another late-night plot twist ... Jimmy may finally be nearing his last monologue.