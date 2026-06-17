Jimmy Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

Guillermo Rodriguez is adding another gig to his resume … ‘cause TMZ has learned the beloved “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality is joining the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Production sources tell TMZ … Guillermo has signed on to compete in Season 35 of the ABC competition series and will be hitting the ballroom this fall.

The longtime sidekick and fan favorite has become a staple of late night television through his work alongside Jimmy Kimmel, earning laughs with his celebrity interviews, red carpet antics and comedic bits.

Guillermo is the latest celebrity to join the cast as ABC gears up for another season of the hit dance competition.

Reality TV stars Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller have already been announced for the upcoming season. Social media star and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is also set to compete.

The full cast is expected to be revealed soon.