Third Person Dies at Burning Man

A third person has died at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office confirmed the third death on Monday -- the 2026 edition's final day.

Authorities have only said the attendee died while on the way to a hospital in Reno. They provided no further information.

As we've reported ... the first attendee, Sampson Tshombe, was pronounced dead at the festival on September 3 after a sudden illness. He was treated with lifesaving measures before being transported to the festival's emergency care center, where he was pronounced dead.

Dispatch was notified Saturday about another possible death. After arriving on the scene, deputies were told a man -- identified as Craig Mann -- had been found dead in his trailer.

The medical examiner's office is conducting autopsies for both Tshombe and Mann. It's unclear if they'll do the same for the third person who died, but it seems likely.