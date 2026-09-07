Burning Man Attendee Found Dead at Campsite, Second Death at Festival

A second Burning Man attendee has died during this year’s festival ... and this time, the participant was found dead inside his own campsite.

According to the Burning Man Project, 60-year-old Craigh Mann was discovered by fellow campers Saturday afternoon at the Nevada event. No cause of death has been released at this time.

The tragedy comes just days after another man in his 50s died following a medical emergency at the festival. As TMZ previously reported, he was treated with lifesaving measures before being taken to the event’s emergency care center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play in that incident. While the man’s identity remained private pending family notification, the Burning Man Project confirmed Mann’s death.

The two deaths come one year after 37-year-old Vadim Kruglov was found fatally stabbed inside a tent during Burning Man. As we previously reported at the time, Kruglov had been missing for several days before authorities identified him as the festival’s first homicide victim.

The investigation into Kruglov’s killing remains open, with no suspect publicly identified. The cause of Mann’s death will be determined by the medical examiner.