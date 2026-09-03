Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Festive Burning Man Look, Gives Wild Neighborhood Tour

Dusting Off Her Burning Man Look

Bethenny Frankel is bringing the Burning Man spirit to the desert ... showing off her festive outfit before giving fans a tour of the area as a massive dust storm rolled through.

The reality star and entrepreneur appeared to be fully embracing the Burning Man experience ... debuting her colorful, festival-ready getup as she prepared for the annual gathering.

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But things took a dramatic turn when Frankel stepped outside and found herself surrounded by a whiteout of blowing dust.

Bethenny documented the scene, giving viewers a look around her neighborhood as visibility appeared to drop dramatically. The landscape was swallowed by swirling dust, creating an eerie, almost otherworldly backdrop.

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Rather than staying inside, Frankel took fans along for the ride ... pointing out different spots around her temporary desert digs while navigating the blustery conditions.

The footage gives a glimpse at just how intense conditions can get at Burning Man, where dust storms are a notorious part of the experience. Frankel, meanwhile, seemed determined to make the most of it ... festive outfit and all.