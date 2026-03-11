Bethenny Frankel Rips 'RHOBH' Scene Where Rachel Zoe Tells Kids About Divorce

Play video content TikTok/@bethennyfrankel

Bethenny Frankel is ripping 'RHOBH' for having Rachel Zoe film a scene in which she tells her young sons about filing for divorce from their father ... Bethenny says it was "deeply uncomfortable" and "f***ed up."

The 'RHONY' alum says the scene "crystallizes the potential damage that reality television can do and the price that you pay and the selling of your soul to the devil that it was so jarring."

Bethenny didn't show her kids on 'Real Housewives' ... and she says based on her experience, she believes producers were in Rachel's ear about discussing the divorce with her kids on camera.

Rachel, as we first reported, filed to divorce Rodger Berman back in July ... and in the scene, she tells her sons she didn't know the filing would become public and end up in the media. She also asks them on camera how they feel about the divorce.

Bethenny says ... "The price of having to put your children on television and ask them about a divorce is so gargantuan and made me actually uncomfortable."