Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' Abuse Admission Tied to 2024 LAPD Report

Erika Jayne's shocking 'RHOBH' abuse confession is shedding new light on a frightening police response to her home ... 'cause TMZ has learned the incident involved a suspect who refused to leave.

During a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," EJ made the revelation during a tense conversation with Denise Richards and Sutton Stracke about Denise's divorce from Aaron Phypers. After a photo of Denise with a "black eye" came up and Denise explained it, Erika said she had also experienced abuse in the past. She made it clear it did not involve either of her former husbands.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a male suspect -- described as a black man and a friend of Erika's -- allegedly broke into her Los Angeles home on September 20, 2024, and refused to leave.

Our sources say the suspect was reported to be inside a bedroom at the residence, sparking a call to police, and a domestic violence report was taken.