'RHOBH' Dorit and PK Kemsley Reunite for First Dinner Since Divorce Filing

Dorit Kemsley broke bread with her estranged husband for the first time since she pulled the plug on their marriage ... and while the divorce is still moving forward, the chemistry clearly isn't dead.

TMZ obtained video of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and PK out in Sherman Oaks in L.A. Tuesday night, sharing a quiet dinner at a Japanese restaurant. Witnesses tell us the two looked relaxed and in great spirits -- marking their first one-on-one outing since Dorit filed for divorce in April.

Sources close to the exes tell TMZ ... their split is making its slow crawl through the courts, but they still have plenty of love and passion for one another, thanks to their kids and commitment to coparenting.

When it comes to dating, we're told both are single. PK's brief PDA-filled moment with Shana Wall back in April was nothing serious.

This reunion wasn't for Bravo cameras -- 'RHOBH' is currently in production, but our sources say the dinner wasn't on camera, and PK hasn't filmed with Dorit at all this season.

TMZ broke the story ... Dorit filed for divorce earlier this year, asking for sole legal and physical custody of their kids, Jagger and Phoenix. The couple -- who tied the knot in March 2015 -- announced their separation in May 2024. They have no prenup.

Dorit told us earlier this month about the aftermath of her split ... admitting it hasn't been totally amicable -- but, she and PK are doing their best at co-parenting through their good and bad days.