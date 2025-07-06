'RHOBH' Erika Jayne Joins the Scissor Sisters Opening Act at Kesha Concert

Play video content

Erika Jayne lit up the stage over the weekend with a surprise cameo that had the crowd at L.A.’s Kia Forum roaring.

During the Scissor Sisters’ performance of their iconic hit "Let’s Have a Kiki" -- as they opened for Kesha -- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stormed the stage, joining in the fun with full glam and signature sass.

Dressed to slay and clearly living for the moment, she sang and danced alongside the band, instantly turning the performance into a fun spectacle.

Fans in the audience were stunned by the unannounced appearance, cheering as the Bravo star leaned into the campy chaos of the beloved LGBTQ+ anthem. The moment was pure Erika -- unexpected, over-the-top, and dripping in confidence.