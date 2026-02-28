'RHOBH' Mauricio Umansky Out With Mystery Brunette and PK Kemsley

Mauricio Umansky sparked dating speculation Friday night ... he was snapped out with fellow 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum PK Kemsley and a mystery brunette.

Check out the pics ... after enjoying a night out at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Mauricio was caught leaving the hotel with an unknown lady riding shotgun while PK lounged in the backseat.

Last month, Mauricio's estranged wife Kyle Richards shut down all gossip that the two were reconciling on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

As you know, Kyle and the real estate mogul have been separated since 2023, but have yet to file for divorce. Their respective love lives have been under a microscope since their split ... with Mauricio jumping into the dating pool as seen by some PDA-filled outings with potential partners.

We previously spotted Mauricio locking lips with a woman at an airport in Greece and holding hands with 'DWTS' pro Emma Slater.