Mauricio Umansky Family Sues Dad’s Ex-Girlfriend for Financial Elder Abuse

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Mauricio Umansky’s family is taking their dad Eduardo Umansky’s longtime girlfriend to court over alleged financial elder abuse, TMZ has learned.

Mauricio’s sister, Sharon Umansky Bento -- in her role as Eduardo’s conservator -- filed a lawsuit against her dad’s ex-partner, Simin Tabibnia.

In court docs, Mauricio’s family explains Eduardo was once a real estate agent ... until his cognitive decline gradually interfered with his work. They said his doctor observed his mental issues in 2021.

According to the filing, Sharon accused Simin of committing financial abuse against Eduardo. In late 2024, Sharon claimed Eduardo was bouncing checks, and that the balance of his retirement account went from $1.2 million to $610,000 in a short period of time.

The family alleges in 2023 alone, Simin spent more than $150K of Eduardo’s money to make payments and buy gifts for herself, including jewelry. They also allege she spent tens of thousands more for a facelift and to make her car payments -- all without getting the family's permission.

The total amount Eduardo paid directly or indirectly was $22,750 for 2022 ... $153,314 for 2023 ... and $225K in 2024 ... for a grand total of $401,064.

The lawsuit comes months after the family obtained a restraining order against Simin on behalf of Eduardo. The suit is seeking more than $400K in damages.

Last year, Simin filed a restraining order against Eduardo, accusing him of abuse, which his family has denied.