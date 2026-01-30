Kyle Richards Shuts Down Mauricio Umansky Reconciliation Rumors

Play video content Bravo

Kyle Richards is shutting down those Mauricio Umansky reconciliation rumors ... telling Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live' that they're simply not true.

Peep the clip -- the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star said on Thursday's episode that someone started the gossip after she, Mauricio, and their family paid a visit to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Aspen, CO home. She and Kathy Hilton even hinted that they think they know where the rumor started ... but don't dare to drop names.

Kyle also filled Andy in on the status of a potential divorce filing -- check the clip to see what she revealed.

As you know, Kyle and the real estate mogul have been separated since 2023, but have yet to file for divorce. Their respective love lives have been under a microscope since their split ... with Mauricio jumping into the dating pool as seen by some PDA-filled outings with potential partners.

Kyle was also rumored to be dating country singer Morgan Wade following her breakup from Mauricio, which she vehemently denied.