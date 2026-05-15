Bethenny Frankel Shares PDA with New Boyfriend Shane Campbell

Play video content Video: Bethenny Frankel Shows Off New Relationship and PDA with Boyfriend Shane Campbell TMZ.com

Bethenny Frankel and Shane Campbell are taking their romance to Sports Illustrated ... sharing some sweet PDA at the publication's 2026 Swimsuit Issue launch party Thursday night!

Check out the clip -- the lovebirds are soaking in the good vibes at NYC's Hard Rock Hotel Times Square to celebrate the launch ... and Bethenny goes in for a hug as Shane returns her affection with a smooch on the head. Too cute!

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum hard-launched her relationship with the investment banker on IG May 9 ... posting a snap of the pair locking lips while roller skating.

The pair were first linked romantically in April ... and they made their debut public appearance at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach, Florida that month.

Bethenny admitted she was "afraid to date" in a vulnerable 2025 post to TikTok ... but it looks like Shane was just the guy to sweep her off her feet.

Before her new romance, she was most recently linked to businessman Tom Villante -- but the pair hadn't been spotted together since late 2024. Before that, she was engaged to Paul Bernon ... but they went their separate ways in May 2024.