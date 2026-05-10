Bethenny Frankel Packs on the PDA with New Boyfriend Shane L. Campbell

Goes IG Official With BF

Bethenny Frankel is officially going public with her new relationship ... and packing on the PDA in the process!

The former reality star hard launched her new boyfriend, Shane L. Campbell, on Saturday ... sharing a sweet snap of them locking lips.

She joked about going Instagram official in the caption, writing ... "If a launch is hard this is a diamond."

Romance rumors about Bethenny and the Miami investment broker first started swirling last month ... but this really seals the deal.