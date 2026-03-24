Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Reveals Sexy Shots With Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Bethenny Frankel

Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader and Bethenny Frankel are bringing the heat down in Mexico for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition ... and this sneak peek is dripping with sex appeal.

This year's SI models jetted down to Loreto, Baja California for a sexy photo shoot on a remote stretch of sand ... slipping into some seriously skimpy swimsuits with a backdrop of crystal-clear waters and desert landscapes.

Bethenny is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut after starring in the 'Real Housewives' franchise ... and she's clearly still got it at 55. And they aren't the only lovely ladies in the issue ...

Joining Bethenny as an SI Rookie -- Jocelyn Corona.