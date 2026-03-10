Suni Lee Dances In Bikini With Friends For Birthday

Suni Lee did it big for her 23rd birthday ... making her way to Turks & Caicos with her friends for a poolside party -- and the views were gold-medal worthy!!

The Team USA gymnast -- whose special day is March 9 -- documented the trip on social media ... showing the group rocking "I heart Suni Lee" shirts and surprising her with "happy birthday" balloons.

But the highlight of the trip was apparently lounging by the water ... which turned into the backdrop for some TikToks.

Suni and her crew hopped in front of the camera to show off their moves ... as well as the sick setup they had at the mansion.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Lee has a lot to celebrate -- not only is she an accomplished Olympian, but she's also made a name for herself via partnerships with Victoria's Secret, Skims and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She's become quite the fan favorite on social media, too ... with guys simping over her content all the time.

It's unclear if Suni will be back for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles ... but if she does, she'll have plenty of supporters cheering her on.