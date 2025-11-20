Suni Lee Opens Up About Dating Preferences, Men Simping Over Her

Play video content HAHA Podcast

Hit the gym, boys -- Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is opening up on what she's looking for in a partner ... and it turns out she's drawn to fellow athletes like herself.

The 22-year-old gymnast detailed her dating preferences on the "HAHA Podcast" this month ... when she was initially asked about being the subject of countless thirsty posts on social media.

"I think it's really funny," Lee said. "Sometimes I can't tell if it's just like a joke or if they're being for real, but it's really funny to me."

Lee also admitted she's seen ALL the videos of men swooning over her on the internet ... so keep that in mind next time ya hit "publish."

As for her type, let's just say it's probably not the guys responsible for all the social media simping.

"I feel like my type is, like, athletes. I like a very emotionally intelligent man because I feel like a lot of the guys that I've, like, talked to or come across, they always just end up being so immature."

Lee also narrowed the field a bit more ... saying she would only date a guy about five years older than her, but loves a man that'll make her laugh and show he cares.

Lee made a name for herself at the past two Summer Olympics ... and went on to stun in opportunities like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She's quite the fan favorite online ... and it's not hard to understand why.