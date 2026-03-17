Alix Earle, Camille Kostek Stun In S.I. Swimsuit 2026 Reveal

It's about that time -- Sports Illustrated Swimsuit season -- and the 2026 edition will feature blonde beauties Alix Earle and Camille Kostek!!!

The publication shared a sneak peek at what the May issue will entail on Tuesday ... with stunning pics of Earle, Kostek, rookie Meredith Mickelson and returners Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane.

Famed photographer Ruven Afanador snapped the shots in Botswana with Abercrombie & Kent ... and it was a job well done.

Kinda fitting for Earle and Kostek to team up for it -- not only have they been part of the S.I. fam in the past, they both have ties to another team ... the New England Patriots.

Kostek's longtime partner is future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski ... and Earle has been spotted with Tom Brady lately, although it's unclear if they're serious -- especially since the GOAT was recently linked to Scooter Braun's ex-wife as well.