Deshaun Watson's Fiancée Jilly Anais Takes Next Step In S.I. Swimsuit Journey

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, is inching closer to gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue -- she's a finalist in the publication's rookie search!!

S.I. dropped the news Tuesday morning ... saying after reviewing thousands of open casting call submissions, it came up with its list of six hopefuls who will walk on the runway during Miami Swim Week.

Anais is among the most notable names ... as well as popular Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin. Anais said she was "honored" to be asked back to the event ... and shared her excitement all over social media.

Beyond Anais and Oyeneyin ... Dominique Ruotolo (Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend), Raeann Langas, Allison Mason and Leticia Martinez are also hoping for S.I. Swim glory.

The 29-year-old knows her way around the catwalk -- in the show last year, she stunned the crowd with a blue strapless one-piece look.

We're assuming Jilly's soon-to-be-husband will be cheering her on from the audience as he continues to recover from back-to-back Achilles injuries ... which has put his 2025 season in jeopardy.