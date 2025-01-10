Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles Again, 2025 Season In Jeopardy

Terrible news for Deshaun Watson -- just months after tearing his Achilles, the Cleveland Browns quarterback ruptured his tendon again ... and his football future is now up in the air.

The development was reported minutes ago ... with the team saying he underwent surgery on Thursday after tests showed the controversial signal-caller re-injured the tear he suffered during the Browns' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

Watson is now in jeopardy of missing the entire 2025 season ... meaning Cleveland is in need of a quarterback more than ever.

Watson inked a five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal when he joined the Orange and Brown in 2022 ... but the team could end up recovering more than $40 million of his 2025 salary if he is unable to step on the field -- as his contract is insured.

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in April ... and while it was no secret they already needed to add a quarterback in the off-season, it certainly sounds like they could use their position in the draft to fill that void with a top college superstar.