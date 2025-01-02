Deshaun Watson Wishes Jilly Anais Happy Birthday After Breakup Speculation

Deshaun Watson gave his girlfriend a special shoutout on her birthday ... making it clear they're very much still a couple after they were met with breakup rumors just one week ago.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback shared the mushy love note for Jilly Anais' 29th trip around the sun on Thursday ... posting several snaps from their lavish vacations and other romantic moments over the past year.

"Happy Birthday To You Queen!" Watson said. "4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire! 💯"

"May The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! 🙏🏾 More Glory Luv and Let this year be full of Blessings, Health, and Success! 💛🤞🏾"

All that being said, it puts to bed the speculation Watson's recent TikTok was a reference to Anais ... as it spoke about loving someone but letting them go if they disrupt their peace and mind.

Whoever it was about, it's safe to say it was NOT Jilly -- either that, or they kissed and made up at the speed of light.

