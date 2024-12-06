NFL Closes Investigation Into Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Allegations

The NFL has closed its latest investigation into sexual assault accusations made against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this season, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

We're told the league found insufficient evidence to prove a personal conduct policy violation took place ... and the matter is now a thing of the past.

The 29-year-old signal-caller -- whose season ended after he tore his Achilles back in Week 7 -- was hit with a lawsuit in September ... with a woman claiming he sexually assaulted her in 2020.

The woman -- identified as "Jane Doe" -- said she met Watson at a bar in Houston when he was a member of the Texans ... and the two exchanged texts for several months before she invited him to her apartment for dinner.

After asking him to stay in the living room as she finished getting ready, Doe claimed she "shockingly" found Watson naked and laying face down on her bed -- alleging he demanded she massage his butt.

Not wanting to upset Watson, she said she rubbed his back for a bit before he grabbed her, put her on the bed, and sexually assaulted her.

The two sides later settled the suit in October ... with the plaintiff's attorney -- Tony Buzbee -- telling the Associated Press there was a confidential settlement.

Watson -- who denied the allegations -- was previously suspended 11 games after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct. He settled all but one lawsuit filed against him in 2022.