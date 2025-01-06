Deshaun Watson Suffers Setback In Achilles Recovery, 2025 Status Uncertain

If they didn't already, the Cleveland Browns definitely need quarterback help now -- with GM Andrew Berry saying Deshaun Watson experienced some hiccups in his Achilles tear recovery ... and now his 2025 status is up in the air.

Berry shared the news with reporters on Monday ... saying it's too early to speculate the controversial signal-caller's return timeline -- but the team will continue to gather more information on the matter, as they were notified of the setback just hours ago.

Berry said Watson alerted medical staffers that something didn't feel right with his Achilles ... and that's when it was determined he was behind in his recovery.

Prior to the development, Berry said he felt like Watson was progressing appropriately ... but it was still premature to label him on schedule.

When asked about acquiring Watson in 2022 -- which has been deemed one of the worst transactions in sports history -- Berry admitted, "To date the trade hasn't gone how we anticipated."

Watson went down with the injury on Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- swiftly ending his less-than-stellar 2024-25 campaign.