Deshaun Watson Gets Engaged to Jilly Anais

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, over the weekend ... and she said YES!!

The couple of nearly six years shared snaps from the special moment on Instagram ... and they couldn't be happier as they showed off Anais' new accessory -- a massive diamond ring.

Watson got down on one knee at the beach ... and the rock came with a bunch of red roses, too -- which Anais proudly displayed for her followers.

Watson and Anais first went public with their relationship in 2019 ... and have been inseparable ever since.

Anais stuck by his side through his well-documented massage therapy scandal ... which stems from more than 20 women accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct.

Watson was ultimately handed a lengthy suspension and fine as the result of an NFL investigation ... and the majority of lawsuits filed against him have ended in settlements.

Watson's future on the gridiron is a major question mark at the moment ... as it was announced earlier this year he reinjured the Achilles tear he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in October of last season, meaning he will be sidelined for the majority -- if not all -- of 2025.

The Browns have since shown interest in bringing in new talent under center ... and Watson's days in the Orange and Brown could very well be over after joining the team on an eye-popping five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022.