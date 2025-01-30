NFL's Justin Tucker Denies Massage Therapists' Sexual Misconduct Claims

NFL kicker Justin Tucker is calling BS on allegations he was sexually inappropriate with massage therapists ... insisting the claims made against him this month are not true.

The Baltimore Banner reported Thursday that six masseuses at four different spas in the Baltimore-area have accused Tucker of misbehaving during massage sessions that happened between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker's accusers alleged the Ravens star would come in for therapy and at points during their work, he'd intentionally and repeatedly expose his genitals. They also claimed the 35-year-old, whose first season with Baltimore came in 2012, left ejaculate on their equipment following some treatments.

The Banner claims two spas actually banned Tucker over the alleged behavior ... but Tucker said Thursday the accusations are "unequivocally false."

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session," he said while bashing the Banner's reporting. "I would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever. As a matter of principle, I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of any kind. I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated."

"But, for the sake of myself and my family, I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family."

Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison, Tucker's attorneys, echoed the kicker's sentiments to the Banner, saying, "Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described [by The Banner’s reporting]."

"Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim."

Tucker -- as well as Clare and Harrison -- also went on to deny that he had ever been barred from spas.

None of the six accusers filed police reports or civil lawsuits, the Banner reported. The Ravens declined to comment on the matter. The NFL -- which recently dealt with similar allegations against Browns star QB Deshaun Watson -- said in a statement Thursday it is looking into the claims.