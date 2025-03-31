Deshaun Watson's Fiancée Gifts Brother Rolex For 'Man of Honor' Request

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, isn't just receiving lavish jewelry lately ... she's giving it out, too -- asking her brother to be her "man of honor" with an expensive Rolex!!

Anais' brother, Jules, shared the amazing gift on his Instagram Story over the weekend ... revealing the luxurious watch, which appears to be the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41.

Play video content

"My sis stepped different asking me to be her Man of Honor," Jules said.

"4Ever with you and I say that with honor!"

The timepiece is fancy ... and comes with a price tag north of $10k.

"Can't wait to have you stand by my side at my wedding," Anais said.

She also gifted a Rolex to her father, who will walk her down the aisle on her special day.

Anais -- a cookbook author and model -- said "yes" to the Cleveland Browns quarterback's proposal earlier this month ... and as we previously reported, he popped the question with a rock worth up to $2.5 million.

The jeweler behind the ring, Vikar Ahmed, told us the ring is called "The Glory Treasure" ... and it holds over 20 carats of the best diamonds.

Play video content