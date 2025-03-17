Deshaun Watson's Engagement Ring for Jilly Anais Worth at Least $2 Million, Jeweler Says

Deshaun Watson's wife-to-be is walking around with a house on her finger -- TMZ Sports is told Jilly Anais' engagement ring has a value of AT LEAST $2 million!!

We spoke with the jeweler who provided Watson with the stunning ring he used to propose to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend ... and got all the details on the jaw-dropping accessory.

Play video content

Vikar Ahmed told us the rock is called "The Glory Treasure" ... and holds over 20 carats of the finest diamonds, including color D-E-F & clarity IF to VVS.

"At the heart of this exquisite piece lies a premium D center diamond, renowned for its perfect cut and exceptional color & flawless clarity," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said the diamond is a Type IIA by GIA ... recognized as the purest chemical diamond in the world.

The ring features 18k white gold ... with Ahmed crafting this stunning symbol of love in Germany's gemstone capital, Idar-Oberstein.

Ahmed said he and Watson worked together for seven months to create the perfect ring ... and it's worth up to $2.5 million.

That has a lot of zeros, but so does Watson's 2022 contract. He signed a five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal with the Browns.

"This diamond engagement ring is not just a piece of jewelry; it is a declaration of commitment, a celebration of craftsmanship, and a mark of prestige," Ahmed added.

"With its breathtaking design and the story behind its creation, it stands as a testament to the beauty of love and the artistry of high jewelry."

Watson and Anais -- a cookbook author and singer -- have been together since 2019, when the then-Houston Texans QB hit her up in the DMs.