Bethenny Frankel Bleeds After Cutting Her Face With Skin Product on Video
Bethenny Frankel turned into a bloody mess after she cut her face with a new skin care product she was testing out.
"The Real Housewives of New York" alum posted a frantic Instagram video Thursday night, showing her blood-covered face after slicing her cheek. Bethenny pressed a towel against her face while explaining what happened.
She said she bought a skin care product from Nurse Jamie -- a silicone cup attached to a glass cylinder she used to contour the face.
But during the process, it appears the glass broke ... causing Bethenny to slice her skin.
She said the situation could have been far worse ... adding she could have slashed her jugular if she hadn't noticed the damage to her face.
Despite the scare ... Bethenny says she'll be just fine. Still, it's probably safe to say she won't be taking that product out for another spin anytime soon.