Carole Radziwill Rejoining 'RHONY' as a 'Friend' for Season 16

Major reality TV shakeup -- Carole Radziwill is heading back to "The Real Housewives of New York City" ... but pump the brakes, she’s not reclaiming her apple full-time.

TMZ has confirmed Carole -- who held court from S5 through 10 -- is returning as a "friend" for Season 16, with cameras firing up in NYC this week.

During her OG run, Carole was no wallflower ... locking horns with Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps in some of the franchise’s messiest moments.

This time around, she’ll mix it up with Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank -- the only trio sticking around from the reboot era.