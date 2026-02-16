Aviva Drescher Defends Jill Zarin, Says Halftime Rant Was Stupid, Not Racist

Play video content Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel

Aviva Drescher is standing by Jill Zarin ... insisting her fellow 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum isn't racist -- even if her recent halftime commentary came off that way.

Speaking on the "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast, Aviva addressed the firestorm surrounding Jill's remarks about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance and didn't sugarcoat things.

"I've known Jill since 2011, since I joined 'Housewives,'" Aviva said. "Even though we didn't work together, we became friendly. I've never thought of Jill to be racist and that was really the thing that stung. That was just the most awful about her tirade."

In case you didn't know ... Jill posted -- then deleted -- an Instagram video on Super Bowl Sunday, criticizing the halftime show. The comments, later reposted on X, sparked backlash and ultimately led to her firing from E!'s upcoming "RHONHY" reboot show.

Aviva made clear she's not defending the remarks themselves. "That was just the kicker, and I think it was just a completely stupid comment," she said. "It came off as completely racist, but I don't think she's racist. I don't think it came from a hateful place. It was completely stupid."