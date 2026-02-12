Zarin Fabrics Brand Blasted Online Despite Distancing Itself From Jill

Jill Zarin's controversial comments about Bad Bunny's halftime show have tons of people turning against her ... and one company with a former connection to the star is paying the price.

Here's the deal ... Zarin Fabrics -- a company owned and run by Zarin's stepson David -- has commenters on Yelp and Facebook accusing the company of racism.

Check it out ... commenters are posting one-star reviews and demanding they immediately ditch Jill. The problem ... the company's already addressed the controversy -- and Jill hasn't had a role with Zarin Fabrics for years.

In a statement posted earlier this week, the company denies any racist or discriminatory inclinations ... and writes, "Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years. Our company operates independently, and any public statements attributed to her are made in a personal capacity."

We spoke to David ... and he says the statement has helped slow down the online criticism. Patrons of the store and the broader community have reached out to show support ... though some reactionaries who haven't seen the statement online are still bashing Zarin.

David says the company's working with forums to get reviews that are inaccurate or unrelated to the actual business taken down. He says he doesn't know if this will impact sales at all ... but he doesn't plan on suing anyone.

As we told you ... Jill found herself in hot water after many felt her comments about Bad Bunny's Halftime Show were racist. She said in a social media video, "To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other ... I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad." She later deleted the post.

Jill was fired from the reunion series "The Golden Life" because of the comments ... a move sources with knowledge told us she chalked up to cancel culture.

We're told Jill believes she was punished for simply expressing an opinion ... while other Housewives have continued on the show despite creating much larger controversies.