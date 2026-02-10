Jill Zarin Stunned Over Sudden Firing From E! Over Halftime Show Opinion

Jill Zarin is struggling to process her sudden firing from E!'s upcoming reunion series "The Golden Life" and TMZ has learned she feels blindsided by the fallout.

In case you didn't know ... Blink49 Studios cut ties with Jill Tuesday following her posting -- then deleting -- an Instagram video Sunday, criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The comments, later reposted on X, sparked backlash and ultimately led to her firing from the show.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jill believes she was punished for expressing an opinion, while other Housewives have said or done far worse without facing similar consequences. People close to Jill have told us they strongly dispute accusations that her comments were insensitive, insisting anyone who personally knows her would say that characterization is unfair.

According to our sources, Jill feels her firing is very premature and is especially hurt because she was the driving force behind reuniting the original 'RHONY' women and helping get the show greenlit at E!, only to feel pushed aside once controversy erupted.

Those who've spoken with Jill since the firing say she's confused by what she views as cancel culture, explaining she quickly deleted the post after realizing she misspoke. After rewatching the performance, she better understood its cultural importance and felt terrible ... which is why the video came down so fast.

We're told Jill is upset people interpreted her remarks as targeting a broader group, and sources call the situation unfortunate. We're told she doesn't need the show financially and only signed on to have fun and bring the OG women back together.

Another source close to Jill says she's bummed producers didn't use the teachable moment as an opportunity on the show, suggesting the women could've addressed the matter on camera with her.