'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Spends $2.5M in Renovations on New $3.5M Home

'RHONY' alum Jill Zarin is wasting no time ripping up her new $3.5 million home ... a lot of money for a fixer-upper, because she's spending millions renovating it.

She scooped up the Boca Raton mansion in July after selling the home she lived in just a few miles away. Jill's new 6,000 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and 26-foot ceilings throughout -- 26-foot ceilings ... insane!

Jill's had a crew of construction workers changing the home from its original Mediterranean look to something more transitional.

She gutted the house and is adding a new chef's kitchen ... with a 5-foot galley workstation. There's a brand new annex bar, marble Napoleon fireplace and even custom tennis-themed bathrooms with racquet-patterned wallpaper.

Jill's also ripping out all the marble floors and installing new windows, among many other things. She's doing an exterior makeover as well, including landscaping which will include the now-obligatory pickleball court.

As for the backyard, it'll get an outdoor kitchen and a new, massive pool.