'RHONY' Star Jill Zarin and Daughter Keep Pushing to Help Nurses

Jill Zarin and her daughter, Ally Shapiro, are proven pandemic heroes -- just ask nurses all over the NY, NJ-area -- but now they're up against a new foe ... depleting funds.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star and Ally hopped on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to talk about their "Noshes for Nurses" project ... which launched back in April.

Since then, they've been feeding hospital staffs -- 3 to 5 hospitals per day -- in and around the NYC-area, and also in Florida, where they're quarantining. They raised money for the venture through GoFundMe, but Jill says they've gone through about $60k in donations so far, and the money's running out.

One way Ally's trying to help the cause even more is by tie-dying face masks she sells for $25 a pop. For every mask the Sotheby's Institute of Art graduate sells, she's also donating a mask to a nurse, doctor or any hospital worker in need.