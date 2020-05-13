Shaquille O'Neal FaceTimes ICU Doctors, Nurses, 'Keep Up The Good Work'

Play video content Exclusive Details

Shaquille O'Neal just surprised a group of NJ doctors and nurses with some Diesel-sized motivation -- FaceTiming an entire ICU unit to praise them for heroic work during the coronavirus.

Here's how it went down ... Brianna Vasquez -- a patient care technician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ -- reached out to Shaq via DMs and explained how much her "ICU family" adored the NBA legend for having a big heart.

Vasquez asked Shaq if he'd be down to FaceTime her co-workers to uplift their spirits ... and on Tuesday, he delivered!!!

"I know you guys are working hard, I know you guys are tired," Shaq said in the video. "I just want to say I appreciate all you guys and keep up the good work and please keep being safe."

"I know you guys don't get a lot of appreciation but I appreciate everything you guys do. You guys have a great night and keep saving lives."

The video is awesome ... and all the docs and nurses loved every second of it.

Vasquez thanked Shaq for the kind gesture afterward, saying "Because of you, there was happiness, smiles, and tears of joy throughout the unit."