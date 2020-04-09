Steph Curry FaceTimes Oakland ICU Nurse, 'I See You Have My Jersey On!'

'I See You Have My Jersey On!'

Amazing moment from Steph Curry ... who found out about an ICU nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle who wears his jersey for inspiration.

AND HE FACETIMED HER TO THANK HER!!

The video is awesome ... Steph hit up Shelby Delaney right before she started her shift at the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland on Wednesday.

"I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together," Steph told her.

"Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”

Shelby got Steph's attention after she posted a photo on social media last week showing she wears his Warriors jersey under her scrubs fro inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I found myself feeling powerless and defeated," Shelby had written last week ... "It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution."

Steph clearly appreciated it -- and felt compelled to thank her personally.

Oh, and when he called ... she was still rockin' Curry gear -- all the way down to the shoes.

“I see you still have my jersey on,” Curry said.

Delany smiled -- and then thanked Steph.

"I wanted to thank you for how much you inspired me ... especially when I first started my job here, it’s a really steep learning curve, you have two people that you’re trying to make sure they don’t die on shift, and a lot of tough stuff going on with family. There were times I wanted to quit, give up.”

"That’s when I started wearing the jersey. That was like, just my way of kind of gathering my strength, reminding myself I’ve got this."

After the call, Delany went to work at the hospital.