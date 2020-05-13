Jamie Foxx, Shaq Surprise Utah 5-Year-Old Days After Viral Joyride

Play video content Exclusive

The 5-year-old boy, whose joyride went viral, won't have to dream about driving a Lambo ... a celeb car broker made his dream a reality, with an assist from Jamie Foxx and Shaq.

ICYMI ... Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol last week after he was spotted driving 32 MPH down Interstate 15 in the family's SUV. The trooper wanted to know where he was headed. Adrian -- who barely made it 3 miles from home -- told the trooper he was headed to L.A. to buy a Lamborghini ... with the $3 from his piggy bank.

The story spread like wildfire, and one of the many who heard about it was celeb car broker RD Whittington, who owns the luxury brand, Wires Only. We're told RD flew Adrian and his family out to L.A. just days after the infamous traffic stop, and hooked him up BIG TIME.

We're told RD took the fam out to Malibu where they visited a luxury car dealership. The best part ... Adrian got in the driver's seat of a Ferrari, a Hummer and other fancy rides. His face lit up when he got to rev the Ferrari's engine ... but nothing like when he saw Shaq and Lil Pump show up via FaceTime.

And, it didn't end there ... Adrian got in the passenger's seat and RD got behind the wheel as they cruised down PCH. And, again, it didn't end there. RD and Adrian eventually pulled into Jamie's crib in the hills. They cracked a few jokes ... but it wasn't all fun games.

As you might have figured ... Adrian got in a lot of trouble after his joyride. His mother reportedly said he's being punished, and fortunately for the parents, the Weber County District Attorney said they will NOT face charges because there was no evidence of neglect.