Playboi Carti Drops $400k for a Rolls-Royce 'Dad Car'

Exclusive

Playboi Carti's lesson for future dads out there -- don't sacrifice style when buying a family SUV ... assuming you can drop about half a mil on a Rolls, that is.

The rapper spent $400k to buy one of the most exquisite family-friendly rides you'll ever see ... a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The new whip will transport new baby mama Iggy Azalea, their new baby boy and Papa Carti.

We're told Playboi bought the SUV last week from celeb car broker RD Whittington's company, Wires Only -- and it was delivered to the fam in Georgia for a small $10k rush shipping fee.

We're told Playboi wanted a bigger car where he could easily and safely attach a baby car seat -- while maintaining his successful rapper swagger. Translation: Make it a Rolls, please.

The base model starts at around $350k but upgrades are a given. One super-cool add-on -- the 2 leather seats and cocktail table which deploys from the luggage compartment at the touch of a button.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Iggy, PC can show their baby boy the stars too ... by projecting them onto the tilting and retractable sunroof. Naturally, it also has fold-down TV screens to keep the kid entertained.

Oh, and don't sweat the pandemic -- if you're among the "safety first" crowd -- the SUV was deep cleaned before the transfer.