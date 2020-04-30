Travis Scott Celebrates Turning 29 by Showing Off Bugatti

Ace Hood, Future and Rick Ross would be so proud -- Travis Scott really did wake up to a new Bugatti to celebrate the final year of his 20s.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper celebrated turning 29 Thursday by hanging with his crew and jumping into his new whip, which, as you may know by now, is not cheap. Bugattis are very rare, and can cost MILLIONS.

We're not sure which model he got, but Travis ain't one to pinch pennies, so we wouldn't be shocked if this was a seven-figure purchase ... (*cough cough*) investment.

On the less expensive side ... Travis also got a birthday shout out from his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, who posted ... "Happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott."

No gas-station themed birthday party featuring Hennessy Slurpees this year, what with the COVID-19 pandemic and all.