'RHONY' Jill Zarin Fired From 'The Golden Life' After Offensive Bad Bunny Rant

Jill Zarin suffered a huge own goal today ... the original "The Real Housewives of New York City" cast member was fired from E! reunion show "The Golden Life" following a wild tirade against Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Blink49 Studios -- the production company behind "The Golden Life" -- issued a statement to TMZ, writing ... "In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life.’ We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... the cast had been warned not to say or do anything controversial, and while the women were initially excited about the show, Jill's actions have dampened the mood though the other women understand why she was fired.

Jill's controversial comments were made in an Instagram post, which she deleted, but users later reposted on X.

She complained, "I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying."

She then added a comment some considered racist, saying ... "To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other ... I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad."

Later, she took aim at guest performer Lady Gaga -- who notably is white -- criticizing her appearance ... "Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn't recognize her. I literally had to Google her face to see who it was because we all couldn't agree who it was. That was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave us something to do because it was so hard to watch."

Jill reportedly got a facelift in 2024, but there's been no credible report about Gaga undergoing the procedure.