Carole Radziwill On 'Real Housewives of New York City' 'Memba Her?!
Carole Radziwill On 'RHONY' 'Memba Her?!
Published
American author and TV personality Carole Radziwill was in her late 40s -- when she first started shooting on Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2012.
She stirred up the drama with fellow Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.
And, before you click in to see what Radz looks like today, can you solve this Slider Puzzle: