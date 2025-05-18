'RHONY' Sonja Morgan Emotional Before Leaving Florida Restaurant in Ambulance

Play video content Jack Morgan

Sonja Morgan was hysterical before leaving a Florida restaurant in an ambulance ... telling cops she was being set up as they gave her a trespass warning.

TMZ obtained new footage from Sonja's dramatic exit from Echo in Palm Beach and you hear her telling police ... "It's another setup ... this is another setup."

Sonja is then overheard complaining "I just had a restaurant in New York do that to me. They invited me and then they outed me saying I didn't pay. It's not true. I paid and I tipped."

The 'RHONY' star seems to be referencing a recent reported incident in the Big Apple ... where she allegedly made a big scene after getting a $1,000 bill for a meal she thought was going to be comped.

Sonja is also overheard talking about a text she showed restaurant employees ... she claims she was invited and then came to the eatery and "they outed me again."

TMZ broke the story ... Sonja left Echo in an ambulance Thursday night after she herself called the ambulance for a friend who fell.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sonja told PEOPLE ... "While assisting during the commotion, I sustained some minor injuries and, out of an abundance of caution, accompanied the EMTs to be checked out."

The Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the call ... and documents show she was given a trespass warning and refused to sign.