'RHONY' Stars Making $250k for 'Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'

It pays to be a 'Real Housewife of New York,' because some of the series icons are getting a quarter million dollars each to party in the Caribbean for a week ... while cameras roll, of course.

Sources close to the cast tell TMZ ... Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Kristen Taekman are each being paid $250,000 to film a new show on location in St. Barts.

The 'RHONY' stars are back in action for Peacock's upcoming show ... "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" ... and they arrived on the Caribbean island Tuesday and immediately began filming.

Don't worry, we did the math for ya ... the cast is making about $27,777 a day to party and film in St. Barts.

Bravo's spending $1.5 million on cast salaries alone, but the content should be worth it ... as 'RHONY' fans know, the housewives went down to St. Barts back in 2012 for season 5, a trip that went down as one of the most memorable in franchise history.

St. Barts is where Luann famously partied with a Johnny Depp doppelgänger ... and she was joined on the trip by Ramona and Sonja.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this trip. Bravo's clearly banking on more drama than usual.