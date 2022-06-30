'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Sells NYC Apartment of Over 20 Years

'RHONY' alum Dorinda Medley is on to new things ... cause TMZ has learned she sold the a Manhattan pad she's had for the last couple of decades.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ the former NYC housewife sold her Upper East Side apartment near the end of May for $2,498,000 million. She paid $1.2 million for the place in 2007.

The apartment has loft-like 14-foot high ceilings with oversized windows, huge closet space, a chef's kitchen .... and a ton of renovations, including brand new bathrooms with designer fixtures and hardwood floors throughout.

Whoever snagged the space will also be able to enjoy a 24-hour concierge, a swimming pool, and a yoga room ... just to name a few of the building's amenities.

We're told she's already bought a new place in The Big Apple and the new pad is currently undergoing renovations. She's currently spending her summer at her home, "Blue Stone Manor" in The Berkshires of western Massachusetts.