'DWTS' Sharna Burgess Sells Home, Moving in with Brian Austin Green

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess just sold her place in the Hollywood Hills ... because she's moved in with BF Brian Austin Green, as they expect their first child together.

Real estate records show Sharna recently sold her two-bedroom home in Beachwood Canyon for $1,555,000 ... less than three months after putting it on the market.

Sharna bought the place back in 2017, and it's 1,157 square feet with hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills from every room.

The main level features a fireplace in the living room and an updated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, plus an eat-in island and an outdoor deck. The bedrooms are on the lower level, and the primary suite has a custom walk-in closet and a private patio.

As we reported ... Sharna is pregnant, making the announcement back in February with a photoshoot with Brian. They began dating shortly after Brian's divorce from his ex-wife Megan Fox. Our sources say Sharna is now living with BAG ... so she's saying goodbye to the bachelorette pad and plans to reinvest that money into another property.