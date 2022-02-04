Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together

Brian Austin Green and GF Sharna Burgess are expecting, and they showed off the bump on the beaches of Hawaii!

The '90210' star and the "Dancing With the Stars" pro were on a beach stroll and looked pretty glowing about their baby news -- or maybe that was just their suntans -- and Brian did the traditional cradling of the bump for photogs.

Anyway, these 2 started dating back in 2020. This will be their first child together.

Brian has 3 kids already with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. They reached a divorce settlement back in October.

A few months later, Megan got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

One interesting comparison -- back in 2012, Fox and Green also did a photo shoot for a pregnancy announcement. They did it in a tropical setting, and even had similar poses.

It’s hard to shake the similarity between these photos… maybe just a coincidence?