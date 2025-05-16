'RHONYC' Sonja Morgan Leaves Florida Restaurant in Ambulance, on Video

Sonja Morgan took an unexpected ride to the hospital last night ... and we have footage of her about to be whisked away.

Check it out ... our video shows "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum seemingly upset while loudly speaking to responding officers at Echo in Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday evening.

Sources tell us she chatted with Palm Beach police officers and restaurant staff for about 15 minutes before she hopped on the stretcher and was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Ironically ... we're told Sonja called the ambulance for a friend who fell. Unclear how she ended up being the one cared for.

The Palm Beach Police Department confirms to TMZ officers responded to a medical call along with fire personnel around 9:45 PM last night and they stayed for less than an hour.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirms a patient was treated at the scene.

TMZ reached out to Sonja's reps and the restaurant for comment ... so far, no word back.