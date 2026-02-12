'RHONY' Reunion Show Not Replacing Jill Zarin After Firing

Jill Zarin is out at the 'RHONY' reunion show "The Golden Life," but producers aren't looking to fill her big shoes, at least as of now ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... producers currently have no plans to replace Jill on the E! series after she was fired this week over her controversial statements about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, which many people found to be racist.

We're told the show's producers feel the remaining women are more than capable of carrying the show and don't need anyone else to take over Jill's spot.

Our sources also tell us fans could still see familiar faces from past RHONY seasons because there's chatter about cameos during filming. Speaking of former cast members, Dorinda Medley has just joined the reunion show ... but not as a full-time cast member, as of now.

As we reported, Blink49 Studios cut ties with Jill on Tuesday after she posted and then deleted an Instagram video on Sunday criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The clip, later reposted on X, sparked backlash and ultimately led to her termination from the E! project.

Sources close to Jill told us she believes she was punished for expressing an opinion, especially when other Housewives have weathered controversies without losing their roles. Our sources tell us she quickly deleted the video after realizing she misspoke and, after rewatching the performance, came to better understand its cultural significance.