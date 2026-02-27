'RHOBH's Amanda Frances Has Lost Hope for Dorit Kemsley Reconciliation

We'll See If Dorit Apologizes at the Reunion!!!

Amanda Frances says a reconciliation between herself and Dorit Kemsley seems unlikely ... but, she's laying the blame totally at the other star's feet.

We caught up with the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star in New York City earlier this month ... and we had to ask her about the drama between herself and the star -- which kicked off while filming when Frances claimed Kemsley "outsourced her financial well-being to a man."

As you can imagine, Dorit -- who is going through a messy divorce with PK Kemsley -- took offense at the comment ... and accused Amanda of not being a "girls' girl."

Amanda wholeheartedly disagrees with Dorit's assessment ... telling us she's rooting for everyone else on that show to build up their own portfolios -- and not to rely on their men to take care of them.

Frances says part of the reason she thinks other cast members -- like Kemsley -- are picking on her is because she's a newbie ... calling it an initiation process.

As for if AF and DK can ratchet down the tension between them ... Frances says the ball is in Kemsley's court -- insisting she's tried, but the longtime star has given her the cold shoulder.

We also asked Amanda about Bozoma Saint John claiming she was "reaching for relevancy" ... watch the clip all the way through to hear her response.